Atlanta will face Los Angeles in the first game of the NLCS

The Dodgers are 21-9 in home games. Los Angeles has a team batting average of .258 this postseason, Mookie Betts has lead them with an average of .368, including five extra base hits and four RBIs.

The Braves have gone 16-14 away from home. Atlanta has a team slugging percentage of .404 this postseason, Travis d'Arnaud leads them with a mark of .842, including four extra base hits and seven RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Dodgers with 41 RBIs and is batting .307.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 76 hits and is batting .333.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runsBraves: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).

Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.