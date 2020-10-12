X

Atlanta will face Los Angeles in the first game of the NLCS

By The Associated Press
The will take a series lead into Game 1 of the NLCS

Atlanta Braves (35-25, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17, first in the NL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Atlanta: Max Fried (7-0, 2.25 ERA in regular season) Los Angeles: Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.44 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will host Atlanta in Game 1 of the NLCS.

The Dodgers are 21-9 in home games. Los Angeles has a team batting average of .258 this postseason, Mookie Betts has lead them with an average of .368, including five extra base hits and four RBIs.

The Braves have gone 16-14 away from home. Atlanta has a team slugging percentage of .404 this postseason, Travis d'Arnaud leads them with a mark of .842, including four extra base hits and seven RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Dodgers with 41 RBIs and is batting .307.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 76 hits and is batting .333.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runsBraves: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).

Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

