Atlanta visits Utah following Murray's 40-point game

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Atlanta Hawks (29-36, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (28-37, 12th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta takes on the Utah Jazz after Dejounte Murray scored 40 points in the Hawks' 106-102 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Jazz have gone 19-13 at home. Utah is 15-23 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hawks are 13-19 on the road. Atlanta is sixth in the NBA with 45.0 rebounds per game. Clint Capela leads the Hawks with 10.5.

The Jazz score 117.6 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 121.2 the Hawks give up. The Hawks average 119.4 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 120.7 the Jazz give up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hawks won 124-97 in the last meeting on Feb. 28. Jalen Johnson led the Hawks with 22 points, and Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sexton is averaging 18.2 points and 4.7 assists for the Jazz. Keyonte George is averaging 17.5 points and 4.9 assists over the past 10 games.

Murray is averaging 22.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Hawks. De'Andre Hunter is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 2-8, averaging 116.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.8 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 108.5 points, 45.3 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: out (quad), Taylor Hendricks: out (toe).

Hawks: Trae Young: out (finger), Jalen Johnson: out (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu: out (toe), Kobe Bufkin: out (toe), Saddiq Bey: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

