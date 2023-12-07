Atlanta visits Philadelphia following Embiid's 50-point game

The 76ers are 9-5 against conference opponents. Philadelphia has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks are 6-10 in conference games. Atlanta is second in the Eastern Conference with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 4.6.

The 76ers are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 49.9% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks average 8.9 more points per game (122.7) than the 76ers give up to opponents (113.8).

The teams play for the second time this season. The 76ers won the last meeting 126-116 on Nov. 18. Embiid scored 32 points to help lead the 76ers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is averaging 33.1 points, 11.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.8 blocks for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 22.8 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Trae Young is scoring 27.2 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 10.6 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 18.5 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 120.1 points, 43.2 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 124.4 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.4 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Hawks: Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Jalen Johnson: out (wrist), Kobe Bufkin: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.