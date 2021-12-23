Atlanta visits Philadelphia after Embiid's 41-point showing

The Hawks are 8-9 against conference opponents. Atlanta is fifth in the NBA scoring 111.0 points per game while shooting 46.3%.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The 76ers won 98-96 in the last matchup on Dec. 4. Embiid led the 76ers with 28 points, and Trae Young led the Hawks with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is averaging 17 points and 4.7 assists for the 76ers. Embiid is averaging 27.9 points and 11.6 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Young is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 27.3 points and 9.3 assists. John Collins is averaging 19.1 points and 8.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 102.0 points, 39.4 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 110.3 points, 44.9 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Georges Niang: out (health and safety protocols), Danny Green: out (health protocols), Shake Milton: out (health and safety protocols), Andre Drummond: out (health and safety protocols), Furkan Korkmaz: day to day (illness).

Hawks: Clint Capela: out (health and safety protocols), De'Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Danilo Gallinari: out (health and safety protocols), Lou Williams: out (health and safety protocols), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: out (health and safety protocols), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring), Trae Young: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.