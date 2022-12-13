Atlanta visits Orlando on 3-game road skid

The teams play for the third time this season. The Hawks won the last meeting 125-108 on Dec. 1, with Trae Young scoring 30 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is averaging 21.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Young is averaging 27.1 points and 9.6 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 3-7, averaging 105.8 points, 38.8 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 110.8 points, 41.9 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points.

INJURIES:

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (rest), John Collins: out (ankle), Dejounte Murray: out (ankle), Trae Young: out (back), Clint Capela: out (achilles).

