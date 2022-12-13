ajc logo
X

Atlanta visits Orlando on 3-game road skid

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
Atlanta will try to stop its three-game road slide when the Hawks face Orlando

Atlanta Hawks (14-14, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (8-20, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will look to end its three-game road losing streak when the Hawks take on Orlando.

The Magic are 1-3 against the rest of their division. Orlando is 2- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

The Hawks are 10-10 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta gives up 114.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Hawks won the last meeting 125-108 on Dec. 1, with Trae Young scoring 30 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is averaging 21.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Young is averaging 27.1 points and 9.6 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 3-7, averaging 105.8 points, 38.8 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 110.8 points, 41.9 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points.

INJURIES:

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (rest), John Collins: out (ankle), Dejounte Murray: out (ankle), Trae Young: out (back), Clint Capela: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

Suspect arrested in Buckhead grandmother’s stabbing death3h ago

Credit: Ryan Smith/Georgia Innocence Project

Two Georgia men released after 25 years in prison after podcast sheds light on...
11h ago

Credit: TNS

Braves acquire Oakland Gold Glove catcher Sean Murphy in three-team trade
5h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

DOJ subpoenas Raffensperger’s office as Trump investigation continues
9h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

DOJ subpoenas Raffensperger’s office as Trump investigation continues
9h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Hawks’ Trae Young fined for end-of-game celebration
7h ago
The Latest
Parrish sparks San Diego State past Kennesaw State 88-54
1h ago
GA Lottery
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Jumbo Bucks Lotto' game
1h ago
Featured

Credit: John Bazemore

DOJ subpoenas Georgia elections office in probe of Trump efforts to overturn 2020 result
9h ago
Two Georgia men released after 25 years in prison after podcast sheds light on...
11h ago
GHSA to consider instant replay after latest controversial call in state title game
14h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top