Atlanta visits Orlando after Young's 41-point performance

The Hawks are 6-5 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has a 16-15 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Magic defeated the Hawks 104-98 in their last meeting on Dec. 23. Wagner led the Magic with 25 points, and Cameron Reddish led the Hawks with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anthony averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Magic, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Wendell Carter Jr. is shooting 54.3% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Young is averaging 27.9 points and 9.4 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 108.9 points, 42.9 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 114.2 points, 44.0 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Bol Bol: out (foot), R.J. Hampton: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Moritz Wagner: out (rib).

Hawks: John Collins: out (foot).

