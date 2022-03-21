Atlanta visits New York on 3-game road slide

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 16 the Knicks won 117-108 led by 26 points from RJ Barrett, while Trae Young scored 29 points for the Hawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Fournier averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Knicks, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Randle is shooting 40.5% and averaging 24.4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Young is shooting 45.5% and averaging 27.9 points for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 111.8 points, 48.6 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 117.5 points, 41.9 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Nerlens Noel: out (foot), Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out for season (shoulder).

Hawks: John Collins: out (finger/foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.