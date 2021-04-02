Atlanta visits New Orleans after overtime win against San Antonio

The teams square off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Johnson is scoring 17 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Pelicans. Eric Bledsoe is averaging 8.7 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Trae Young leads the Hawks averaging 25.5 points and collecting 4.0 rebounds. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 15.4 points and three rebounds while shooting 51.8% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 115.4 points, 47.4 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points on 44.3% shooting.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 112.2 points, 44.5 rebounds, 25 assists, 6.4 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 46.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Brandon Ingram: out (foot), Lonzo Ball: out (hip), Zion Williamson: out (thumb).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), John Collins: out (ankle), Kris Dunn: out (ankle), Cameron Reddish: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.