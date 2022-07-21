ajc logo
Atlanta visits Los Angeles following Ogwumike's 35-point game

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Los Angeles hosts the Atlanta Dream after Nneka Ogwumike scored 35 points in the Los Angeles Sparks' 86-79 victory against the Indiana Fever

Atlanta Dream (12-14, 4-11 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (11-14, 6-8 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Atlanta Dream after Nneka Ogwumike scored 35 points in the Los Angeles Sparks' 86-79 win against the Indiana Fever.

The Sparks have gone 6-7 in home games. Los Angeles is 7-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

The Dream are 6-7 in road games. Atlanta is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 17.4 assists per game led by Erica Wheeler averaging 4.1.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Dream won the last matchup 77-75 on May 11, with Rhyne Howard scoring 21 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogwumike is averaging 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Sparks. Katie Lou Samuelson is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Wheeler is averaging 8.3 points and 4.1 assists for the Dream. Tiffany Hayes is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 5-5, averaging 78.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Dream: 4-6, averaging 78.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Dream: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

