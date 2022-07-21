Atlanta visits Los Angeles following Ogwumike's 35-point game

The teams play for the second time this season. The Dream won the last matchup 77-75 on May 11, with Rhyne Howard scoring 21 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogwumike is averaging 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Sparks. Katie Lou Samuelson is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Wheeler is averaging 8.3 points and 4.1 assists for the Dream. Tiffany Hayes is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 5-5, averaging 78.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Dream: 4-6, averaging 78.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Dream: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.