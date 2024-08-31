Atlanta visits Los Angeles after Hamby's 21-point showing

The Sparks have gone 5-10 at home. Los Angeles has a 3-16 record against teams above .500.

The Dream are 4-11 on the road. Atlanta is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Tina Charles averaging 8.2.

Los Angeles is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 42.5% Atlanta allows to opponents. Atlanta averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Los Angeles gives up.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Dream defeated the Sparks 87-74 in their last meeting on June 16. Allisha Gray led the Dream with 25 points, and Rickea Jackson led the Sparks with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is averaging 12.6 points for the Sparks.

Gray is averaging 16 points for the Dream.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 2-8, averaging 80.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.2 points per game.

Dream: 3-7, averaging 76.8 points, 38.8 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Cameron Brink: out for season (acl), Lexie Brown: out (illness).

Dream: Aerial Powers: out (calf ).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.