Atlanta visits Indiana after Mitchell's 36-point performance

Indiana hosts the Atlanta Dream after Kelsey Mitchell scored 36 points in the Indiana Fever's 90-86 victory against the Seattle Storm
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
X

Atlanta Dream (16-17, 10-8 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (10-24, 4-13 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays the Atlanta Dream after Kelsey Mitchell scored 36 points in the Indiana Fever's 90-86 victory against the Seattle Storm.

The Fever are 4-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is the Eastern leader with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Aliyah Boston averaging 3.1.

The Dream are 10-8 against Eastern Conference teams. Atlanta averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 6- when winning the turnover battle.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Aug. 6 the Dream won 82-73 led by 24 points from Rhyne Howard, while Boston scored 25 points for the Fever.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 17.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Fever. NaLyssa Smith is averaging 15.1 points and 9.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Indiana.

Howard is averaging 17.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 15.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 4-6, averaging 79.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Dream: 3-7, averaging 77.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

INJURIES: Fever: Lexie Hull: out (shoulder).

Dream: Nia Coffey: out (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC File/Fulton County Jail

After Trump and 18 allies surrender, focus shifts to downtown Atlanta courtrooms10h ago

Credit: AJC File/Fulton County Jail

INTERACTIVE FEATURE
Compare head shots vs. mug shots for Trump and allies
14h ago

Credit: AJC File/Fulton County Jail

UPDATE
The last of 19 defendants in Trump case surrenders at Fulton jail
15h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Black Voices for Trump ex-director Harrison Floyd denied bond in court
10h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Black Voices for Trump ex-director Harrison Floyd denied bond in court
10h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

THE JOLT
Mug shot merch? Trump cashes in on Fulton jail surrender
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Strider becomes first 15-game winner, leads Braves over Giants 5-1
2h ago
Friday's Scores
2h ago
Nneka Ogwumike has 100th career double-double to rally Sparks past Dream 83-78 for 6th...
5h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
LISTEN — ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast: ‘Trump Surrenders’
22h ago
Where to find an updated edition of Friday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top