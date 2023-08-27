Atlanta visits Indiana after Mitchell's 36-point game

Indiana hosts the Atlanta Dream after Kelsey Mitchell scored 36 points in the Indiana Fever's 90-86 victory against the Seattle Storm
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Atlanta Dream (16-18, 10-8 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (10-24, 4-13 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Fever -1.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts the Atlanta Dream after Kelsey Mitchell scored 36 points in the Indiana Fever's 90-86 victory over the Seattle Storm.

The Fever have gone 4-13 against Eastern Conference teams. Indiana ranks sixth in the WNBA with 34.3 rebounds led by Aliyah Boston averaging 8.2.

The Dream have gone 10-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Cheyenne Parker averaging 2.2.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Dream won 82-73 in the last matchup on Aug. 6. Rhyne Howard led the Dream with 24 points, and Boston led the Fever with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boston is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 21.9 points and 1.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Howard is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 4-6, averaging 79.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Dream: 3-7, averaging 76.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

INJURIES: Fever: Lexie Hull: out (shoulder).

Dream: Nia Coffey: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Gridlock Guy: The guide to and importance of knowing one's location on I-285
7h ago
Where to find an updated edition of Friday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution
