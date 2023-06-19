X

Atlanta visits Dallas after Ogunbowale's 41-point game

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Atlanta Dream (5-5, 4-3 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (5-6, 4-2 Western Conference)

Atlanta Dream (5-5, 4-3 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (5-6, 4-2 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays the Atlanta Dream after Arike Ogunbowale scored 41 points in the Dallas Wings' 109-103 loss to the Seattle Storm.

Dallas finished 18-18 overall last season while going 8-10 at home. The Wings averaged 82.9 points per game last season, 34.1 in the paint, 15.2 off of turnovers and 11.4 on fast breaks.

Atlanta finished 6-12 on the road and 14-22 overall a season ago. The Dream averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second chance points and 23.9 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Dream: Aari McDonald: out (torn labrum), Danielle Robinson: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

