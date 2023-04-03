X

Atlanta visits Chicago after overtime win against Dallas

By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago
Atlanta visits the Chicago Bulls after the Hawks took down the Dallas Mavericks 132-130 in overtime

Atlanta Hawks (39-39, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (38-40, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bulls -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta visits the Chicago Bulls after the Hawks took down the Dallas Mavericks 132-130 in overtime.

The Bulls are 26-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 113.6 points while shooting 49.2% from the field.

The Hawks have gone 24-24 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is 21-23 against opponents over .500.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Bulls won the last matchup 111-100 on Jan. 24, with DeMar DeRozan scoring 26 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is averaging 24.9 points and 5.1 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 26.2 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Dejounte Murray is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 116.5 points, 39.6 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 123.4 points, 48.9 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.8 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Justin Lewis: out for season (knee), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

