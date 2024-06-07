Georgia News

Atlanta visits Chicago after Carter's 25-point outing

Chicago hosts the Atlanta Dream after Chennedy Carter scored 25 points in the Chicago Sky's 79-71 victory against the Washington Mystics
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Atlanta Dream (4-4, 1-2 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (4-5, 2-3 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky plays the Atlanta Dream after Chennedy Carter scored 25 points in the Chicago Sky's 79-71 win over the Washington Mystics.

Chicago went 5-15 in Eastern Conference play and 7-13 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Sky averaged 6.7 steals, 4.5 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.

Atlanta finished 19-21 overall and 11-9 in Eastern Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Dream averaged 18.6 assists per game on 29.4 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Sky: None listed.

Dream: Jordin Canada: out (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

