Atlanta visits Boston following Young's 41-point performance

Atlanta Hawks (29-31, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (36-27, sixth in the Eastern Conference)
Boston; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta takes on the Boston Celtics after Trae Young scored 41 points in the Hawks' 127-100 win over the Toronto Raptors.
The Celtics are 26-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is second in the Eastern Conference with 35.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jayson Tatum averaging 7.2.
The Hawks are 18-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 45.9 points per game in the paint led by Clint Capela averaging 9.6.
The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Celtics won the last matchup 105-95 on Feb. 13, with Tatum scoring 38 points points in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 25.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 21.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.
Young is scoring 27.8 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 9.3 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 17 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Atlanta.
LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 115.2 points, 47.6 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.1 points per game.
Hawks: 5-5, averaging 117.0 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.
INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.
Hawks: John Collins: day to day (foot), Lou Williams: day to day (hip).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.