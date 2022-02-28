Atlanta visits Boston following Young's 41-point performance

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Celtics won the last matchup 105-95 on Feb. 13, with Tatum scoring 38 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 25.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 21.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Young is scoring 27.8 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 9.3 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 17 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 115.2 points, 47.6 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.1 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 117.0 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.

Hawks: John Collins: day to day (foot), Lou Williams: day to day (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.