ajc logo
X

Atlanta visits Boston following Morton's solid showing

Georgia News | 16 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Atlanta looks to follow up a dominant outing by Tuesday starter Charlie Morton

Atlanta Braves (24-24, second in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (29-20, second in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (2-2, 5.11 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (5-0, 3.59 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -114, Braves -103; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Charlie Morton. Morton went seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with nine strikeouts against Boston.

The Red Sox are 13-13 on their home turf. Boston's team on-base percentage of .319 is seventh in the majors. Xander Bogaerts leads the lineup with an OBP of .396.

The Braves have gone 11-10 away from home. Atlanta has hit an MLB-leading 78 home runs this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with 15 homers.

The Braves won the last meeting 3-1. Charlie Morton earned his third victory and Marcell Ozuna went 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI for Atlanta. Garrett Richards registered his third loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 60 hits and has 30 RBIs.

Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 15 home runs and is batting .273.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Braves: 6-4, .265 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Cristian Pache: (hamstring), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top