Atlanta visits Boston following Morton's solid showing

The Red Sox are 13-13 on their home turf. Boston's team on-base percentage of .319 is seventh in the majors. Xander Bogaerts leads the lineup with an OBP of .396.

The Braves have gone 11-10 away from home. Atlanta has hit an MLB-leading 78 home runs this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with 15 homers.

The Braves won the last meeting 3-1. Charlie Morton earned his third victory and Marcell Ozuna went 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI for Atlanta. Garrett Richards registered his third loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 60 hits and has 30 RBIs.

Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 15 home runs and is batting .273.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Braves: 6-4, .265 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Cristian Pache: (hamstring), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.