Atlanta United's Gregersen is expected to miss at least 3 weeks after knee surgery

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United defender Stian Gregersen is expected to miss at least three weeks after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

Gregersen, one of Atlanta's three designated players, sustained the meniscus injury two weeks ago in a 2-0 victory over Orlando. He started the first two matches of the season for United.

Atlanta acquired the 28-year-old Norwegian from the French club Bordeaux during the recent winter transfer window.

