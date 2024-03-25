Georgia News

Atlanta United's Gregersen is expected to miss at least 3 weeks after knee surgery

Atlanta United defender Stian Gregersen is expected to miss at least three weeks after undergoing surgery on his left knee
34 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United defender Stian Gregersen is expected to miss at least three weeks after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

Gregersen, one of Atlanta's three designated players, sustained the meniscus injury two weeks ago in a 2-0 victory over Orlando. He started the first two matches of the season for United.

Atlanta acquired the 28-year-old Norwegian from the French club Bordeaux during the recent winter transfer window.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘This will save lives’: Grady paramedics begin blood transfusions

Credit: GPA Photo/Stephen B. Morton

Savannah River deepening study a ‘priority’ for U.S. House lawmakers
30m ago

Credit: Contributed

Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Home Depot, others can ignore Okefenokee resolutions, agency says

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Home Depot, others can ignore Okefenokee resolutions, agency says

Credit: TNS

Attorney in Fulton Trump case fights to keep his law license
The Latest
Georgia officials pushing to study another deepening of Savannah's harbor gets a key...
1h ago
Georgia transfer Trevor Etienne's bid for starting RB job could be at risk following DUI...
Louisiana man held in shooting death of Georgia man on Greyhound bus in Mississippi
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta