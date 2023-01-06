ajc logo
X

Atlanta United transfer defender Franco to Brazilian club

Georgia News
29 minutes ago
Atlanta United has transferred defender Alan Franco to São Paulo FC of the Brazilian Serie A for an undisclosed fee, opening up an international roster slot

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United has transferred defender Alan Franco to São Paulo FC of the Brazilian Serie A for an undisclosed fee, opening up an international roster slot.

The transfer was announced Thursday.

Franco played in 56 MLS matches — starting all but two of them — over the past two seasons. In 2022, he led the team in minutes played (2,715) and scored his lone goal in a 3-2 victory over D.C. United on Aug. 28.

The 26-year-old Argentinian center back had seven assists for United, becoming the first Atlanta player to record three assists in one game during a 2021 match against Cincinnati.

Technical director Carlos Bocanegra said “an opportunity that arose and was beneficial for both the club and the player.”

The transfer of Franco came one day after Atlanta recalled midfielder Tyler Wolff from a loan to Belgian club SK Beveren that has been set to run through the end of the 2022-23 season.

Wolff will now join Atlanta for preseason training.

Also Wednesday, United terminated the contract of injury-plagued midfielder Emerson Hyndman by mutual agreement.

Atlanta United, which missed the playoffs for only the second time in its six-year history, opens the MLS regular season at home against San Jose on Feb. 25.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

Georgia’s governor blasts tailgating policy at football title game15h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Cops: Man nabbed while stealing $22K worth of items from luxury store in Buckhead
5h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Staff

Jimbo Fisher to hire Bobby Petrino, bad guy and diminished coach
11h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

MARTA parts ways with deputy general manager
6h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

MARTA parts ways with deputy general manager
6h ago

Credit: AP

Damar Hamlin first asked who won the game when he woke up
3h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Night' game
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

Georgia governor blasts ban on tailgating at CFB championship game
15h ago
Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top