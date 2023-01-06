Atlanta United transfer defender Franco to Brazilian club

The transfer of Franco came one day after Atlanta recalled midfielder Tyler Wolff from a loan to Belgian club SK Beveren that has been set to run through the end of the 2022-23 season.

Wolff will now join Atlanta for preseason training.

Also Wednesday, United terminated the contract of injury-plagued midfielder Emerson Hyndman by mutual agreement.

Atlanta United, which missed the playoffs for only the second time in its six-year history, opens the MLS regular season at home against San Jose on Feb. 25.

