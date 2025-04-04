Atlanta United takes on Dallas in non-conference play

FC Dallas (3-2-1, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (2-2-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference)
Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC -146, FC Dallas +343, Draw +305; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United and Dallas meet in non-conference play.
United is 2-1-1 at home. United is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 31 shots on goal, averaging 5.2 per game.
Dallas is 2-0-1 in road games. Dallas is 3-1 in games decided by one goal.
Saturday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Emmanuel Latte Lath has five goals and one assist for United. Aleksey Miranchuk has one goal.
Luciano Acosta has three goals for Dallas. Petar Musa has two goals and three assists.
SEASON SO FAR: United: Averaging 1.7 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.8 goals per game.
Dallas: Averaging 1.5 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.5 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Noah Cobb (injured), Edwin Mosquera (injured), Jamal Thiare (injured).
Dallas: Geovane Jesus (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured), Anderson Julio (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
