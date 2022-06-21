Atlanta United signs two players from Mexico's Liga MX

“Given our current situation, we felt the need to bring in another central defender," Bocanegra added.

The 26-year-old Gudiño gives United another option in goal after the loss of captain Brad Guzan, also to a season-ending Achilles injury. Veteran Bobby Shuttleworth took over the No. 1 job after Guzan went down, but Rocco Ríos Novo got his first MLS start this past Sunday in a 2-0 win over Miami.

Atlanta now has a goalkeeper with 164 professional appearances, plus five appearances for the Mexican national team. A free agent, the 6-foot-5 Gudiño was acquired on loan with an option to extend after the 2022 season.

“He’s a goalkeeper with experience in big environments," Bocanegra said.

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta United defender Franco Ibarra, left, gets a header against Inter Miami midfielder Bryce Duke during an MLS soccer match Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta United Ronald Hernandez lieson the ground after a play in the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew in Atlanta, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Miguel Martinez