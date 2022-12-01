ajc logo
X

Atlanta United signs free-agent midfielder Derrick Etienne

Georgia News
3 hours ago
Atlanta United has signed free-agent midfielder Derrick Etienne, who scored a career-best nine goals for the Columbus Crew this past season

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United has signed free-agent midfielder Derrick Etienne, who scored a career-best nine goals for the Columbus Crew this past season.

The three-year deal announced Wednesday includes options for 2026 and '27.

Etienne has spent his entire professional career in Major League Soccer, the last three seasons with Columbus. The 26-year-old made his debut late in the 2016 campaign with the New York Red Bulls and also has played for the Haitian national team.

Atlanta technical director Carlos Bocanegra said Etienne is the first step toward rebuilding a championship-contending squad.

United, which won the MLS Cup in 2018, missed the playoffs this year with an 11th-place finish in the Eastern Conference.

“Derrick is a versatile winger who fits the profile of a player we were looking to bring in,” Bocanegra said in a statement. “We’re excited to secure his services as he was a top free agent coming off an excellent season and heading into the prime of his career."

Etienne has made 148 appearances with 78 starts for the Red Bulls, FC Cincinnati and Columbus. He has 17 goals and 17 assists while playing for clubs that have captured an MLS Supporters’ Shield, MLS Cup and Campeones Cup.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenn Finch

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key makes 3 staff changes, including coordinator Chip Long5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Herschel Walker’s stumbles complicate final stretch of his runoff bid
17h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Lawyers told to choose between GOP chair and 10 other fake electors
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

What can you expect from Braves’ Marcell Ozuna in 2023?
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

What can you expect from Braves’ Marcell Ozuna in 2023?
7h ago

Credit: File photo

8 alleged metro Atlanta gang members convicted in teen’s execution-style murder
5h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
5m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Night' game
5m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Night' game
5m ago
Featured

Credit: CLAXTON BAKERY

Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
Early voting times and locations for Georgia’s US Senate runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top