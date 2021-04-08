Atlanta United signs D Alan Franco as designated player

The team announced Thursday that Franco signed a five-year contract as part of a transfer from Club Atletico Independiente of the Argentine Primera División.

“Alan is a competitive and aggressive center back who is comfortable with the ball at his feet,” Atlanta technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement. “He has established himself with more than 80 matches in Argentina’s top flight, in addition to experience in Copa Sudamericana and Copa Libertadores. We’re looking forward to further integrating him with the group and getting him match ready.”