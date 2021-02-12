Atlanta United signs Argentine midfielder Santiago Sosa

Sosa has spent his entire professional career with River Plate, earning a promotion to the senior roster during the 2018-19 season. He made 14 appearances in 2020, including six games in the Copa Libertadores and six more in the Copa Diego Maradona.

The acquisition of Sosa figures to be a big part of United's efforts to bounce back under new coach Gabriel Heinze after missing the playoffs for the first time in franchise history in 2020.