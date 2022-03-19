Atlanta United rallies late for 3-3 draw with Montreal

Trailing 3-1, Almada's first career MLS goal came in the 85th minute. Lennon's game-tying score came on a free kick two minutes into stoppage time and extended Atlanta's home unbeaten streak to 10.

Josef Martinez staked Atlanta (2-1-1) to a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 6th minute. Montreal answered with three goals over a 15-minute span to take a 3-1 lead at halftime. Djordje Mihailovic pulled Montreal even in the 28th minute. Ismael Kone scored the go-ahead goal in the 37th and Romell Quioto capped the outburst with a goal five minutes later.