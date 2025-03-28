Atlanta United plays New York City FC in conference action

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC visits Atlanta United in Eastern Conference action.

United compiled a 10-14-10 record overall during the 2024 season while finishing 7-7-4 in home matches. United scored 46 goals and had a goal differential of -3 last season.

NYCFC finished 14-12-8 overall and 5-9-5 on the road in the 2024 season. NYCFC scored 54 goals and registered a goal differential of +5 last season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Ronald Hernandez (injured), Jamal Thiare (injured), Mateusz Klich (injured).

NYCFC: Malachi Jones (injured), Tayvon Gray (injured), Andres Perea (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.