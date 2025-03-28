Georgia News
Atlanta United plays New York City FC in conference action

Atlanta United plays New York City FC in Eastern Conference play
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago

New York City FC (2-1-2) vs. Atlanta United FC (1-2-2)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC -113, NYCFC +287, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC visits Atlanta United in Eastern Conference action.

United compiled a 10-14-10 record overall during the 2024 season while finishing 7-7-4 in home matches. United scored 46 goals and had a goal differential of -3 last season.

NYCFC finished 14-12-8 overall and 5-9-5 on the road in the 2024 season. NYCFC scored 54 goals and registered a goal differential of +5 last season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Ronald Hernandez (injured), Jamal Thiare (injured), Mateusz Klich (injured).

NYCFC: Malachi Jones (injured), Tayvon Gray (injured), Andres Perea (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Atlanta United forward Emmanuel Latte Lath (19) connects the ball with a header to score the team’s first goal during the first half against Inter Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

Soccer stats: Previewing Atlanta United vs. NYCFC

Atlanta United’s Ronny Deila not yet decided on second MLS Cup bet

Late goal lifts Atlanta United to draw with Cincinnati

