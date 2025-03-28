Atlanta United plays New York City FC in conference action

New York City FC (2-1-2) vs. Atlanta United FC (1-2-2)
Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC -113, NYCFC +287, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC visits Atlanta United in Eastern Conference action.
United compiled a 10-14-10 record overall during the 2024 season while finishing 7-7-4 in home matches. United scored 46 goals and had a goal differential of -3 last season.
NYCFC finished 14-12-8 overall and 5-9-5 on the road in the 2024 season. NYCFC scored 54 goals and registered a goal differential of +5 last season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Ronald Hernandez (injured), Jamal Thiare (injured), Mateusz Klich (injured).
NYCFC: Malachi Jones (injured), Tayvon Gray (injured), Andres Perea (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Featured
Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Senate votes to overturn rule that capped bank overdraft fees at $5
Bank advocates are lauding a proposed move to scrap a $5 cap on bank overdraft fees, but U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia says it could squeeze American families.
A look at who’s on the Braves’ 26-man roster for opening day
The Braves are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players to start the season.
As YSL trial dragged on, justice for other families was put on hold
The length of the YSL case meant many other criminal cases in Georgia had to be put on hold, worsening an already full backlog of cases stemming from the COVID-19 shutdowns.