BreakingNews
BREAKING: 3 South Georgia deputies fired, arrested over jail beating
ajc logo
X

Atlanta United names former Seattle GM Lagerwey as president

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Former Seattle Sounders executive Garth Lagerwey has been named to succeed Darren Eales as Atlanta United’s president and chief executive officer

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Seattle Sounders executive Garth Lagerwey was named on Tuesday to succeed Darren Eales as Atlanta United's president and chief executive officer.

Lagerwey, 49, had been general manager and president for Seattle since 2015. Seattle won this year's Concacaf Champions League title and MLS Cup championships in 2019 and 2016. Seattle reached two additional MLS Cup finals under Lagerwey's leadership.

Eales announced on July 15 he was leaving Atlanta United to become the chief executive officer of Newcastle United in the Premier League in England. Eales had led the front office since Atlanta United's inception in 2014, including its 2018 MLS Cup title.

Lagerwey was named general manager for MLS’s Real Salt Lake in 2017 and the team won the 2009 MLS championship.

Lagerwey played five seasons in the MLS as a goalkeeper with Kansas City, Dallas and Miami.

Atlanta United finished a disappointing 11th in the Eastern Conference this year, missing the playoffs for the second time in three years.

Lagerwey said Atlanta provides “incredible ownership, unmatched resources and infrastructure, and the amazing fan support this club has enjoyed from the start” and said the move is “the perfect next step in my career.”

"Honestly, it’s the chance of a lifetime and I could not be more excited to get to Atlanta and get to work,” Lagerwey said in a statement released by the team.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Greg Nash/The Hill

A Georgia Senate runoff poll points to challenges for Walker, Warnock10h ago

State misses food assistance payments to countless Georgians
51m ago

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Graham testifies before Fulton grand jury after long legal battle
58m ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech should give Brent Key the job for good
1h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech should give Brent Key the job for good
1h ago

Credit: pro

Former DA was indicted after Ahmaud Arbery shooting. 14 months later, case remains paused
8h ago
The Latest
Georgia promises all to get food aid money by Thanksgiving
27m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
3h ago
GA Lottery
3h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Public celebration for Vince Dooley to be held Friday
Here are the Black Friday hours for malls in the Atlanta area
When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
9h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top