Atlanta United mutually terminates contract with López

Lopez returned home to Argentina after his father's death and is reportedly contemplating retirement. He played just four matches for United after joining the team on a free transfer from Racing Club.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we announce Lisandro’s time at the club has come to an end,” Atlanta technical director Carlos Bocanegra said. “Despite our short time together, he quickly proved to be a valuable team-first member of our organization and he will always be welcome back at Atlanta United. Our thoughts will continue to be with Lisandro and his family.”