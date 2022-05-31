Atlanta United loses Ronald Hernández (knee) for 3-4 months

Two of Atlanta's most prominent players, goalkeeper Brad Guzan and defender Miles Robinson, both suffered season-ending Achilles injuries on noncontact plays at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Robinson's injury will also likely cost him a spot on the U.S. roster for the World Cup in December.

Those injuries raised questions about the FieldTurf artificial turf at Atlanta's stadium, though the team says there is nothing to indicate it is to blame.

United has played games on the surface since moving into the retractable-roof facility, also home to the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, midway through its inaugural season in 2017.

The stadium near downtown Atlanta is expected to be selected as one of the hosts for the 2026 World Cup, though a natural-grass surface will be put down for that competition.

Gutman injured his left quadriceps tendon in a 2-2 draw at Nashville on May 21. He is expected to miss two to three months.

Atlanta also lost midfielder Osvaldo Alonso (right ACL) and third-string keeper Dylan Castanheira (left Achilles) to season-ending injuries.

In addition, star forward Josef Martinez returned to the lineup this past weekend, coming on in the second half of his first game since undergoing arthroscopic right knee surgery on April 6.

While recovering, Martinez missed seven league matches for United, which has only one win in its last eight games and has dropped to 10th place in the Eastern Conference.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta United attacker Josef Martinez (7) reacts after a play of an MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew in Atlanta, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez Combined Shape Caption Atlanta United attacker Josef Martinez (7) reacts after a play of an MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew in Atlanta, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

Combined Shape Caption Columbus Crew attacker Erick Hurtado, second from left, connects with the ball for the team's second goal against Atlanta United, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Atlanta, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez Combined Shape Caption Columbus Crew attacker Erick Hurtado, second from left, connects with the ball for the team's second goal against Atlanta United, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Atlanta, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez