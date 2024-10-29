Breaking: Suspect in custody after standoff at Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown
Atlanta United loses midfielder Edwin Mosquera for remainder of series against Inter Miami

Atlanta United has lost midfielder Edwin Mosquera for the remainder of the team’s Eastern Conference first-round series against Inter Miami following surgery on the meniscus of his left knee
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United has lost midfielder Edwin Mosquera for the remainder of the team’s Eastern Conference first-round series against Inter Miami following surgery on the meniscus of his left knee.

Atlanta United is facing a must-win game at home on Saturday night after losing 2-1 to Inter Miami on Friday night in the opener of the best-of-three series.

Inter Miami also lost a player to a knee injury in Game 1. The team announced Saturday that defender Ian Fray will have surgery to repair his meniscus.

Mosquera, 23, who is from Colombia, made five starts in 22 games this season. Atlanta United announced Tuesday that Mosquera is facing a recovery period of four to six weeks.

