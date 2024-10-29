Atlanta United loses midfielder Edwin Mosquera for remainder of series against Inter Miami

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United has lost midfielder Edwin Mosquera for the remainder of the team’s Eastern Conference first-round series against Inter Miami following surgery on the meniscus of his left knee.

Atlanta United is facing a must-win game at home on Saturday night after losing 2-1 to Inter Miami on Friday night in the opener of the best-of-three series.

Inter Miami also lost a player to a knee injury in Game 1. The team announced Saturday that defender Ian Fray will have surgery to repair his meniscus.