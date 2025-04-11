BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United hosts the New England Revolution in conference action.

United is 2-2-2 against Eastern Conference teams. United is ninth in the league with 11 goals led by Emmanuel Latte Lath with five.

The Revolution are 1-4-0 in Eastern Conference games. The Revolution are 1-3 in one-goal games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latte Lath has five goals and one assist for United. Miguel Almiron has two goals and one assist.

Carles Gil has two goals for the Revolution. Jackson Yueill has .

SEASON SO FAR: United: Averaging 1.6 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Revolution: Averaging 0.5 goals, 2.2 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Edwin Mosquera (injured).

Revolution: Malcolm Fry (injured), Leonardo Campana (injured), Tomas Chancalay (injured), Andrew Farrell (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.