Atlanta United hosts the New England Revolution in conference action

Atlanta United and the New England Revolution square off in Eastern Conference action
By The Associated Press
New England Revolution (1-4-1, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (2-2-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC -193, New England +448, Draw +344; over/under is 3.5 goals

United is 2-2-2 against Eastern Conference teams. United is ninth in the league with 11 goals led by Emmanuel Latte Lath with five.

The Revolution are 1-4-0 in Eastern Conference games. The Revolution are 1-3 in one-goal games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latte Lath has five goals and one assist for United. Miguel Almiron has two goals and one assist.

Carles Gil has two goals for the Revolution. Jackson Yueill has .

SEASON SO FAR: United: Averaging 1.6 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Revolution: Averaging 0.5 goals, 2.2 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Edwin Mosquera (injured).

Revolution: Malcolm Fry (injured), Leonardo Campana (injured), Tomas Chancalay (injured), Andrew Farrell (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Atlanta United forward Emmanuel Latte Lath is celebrated by Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron (behind) after scoring during the second half of Atlanta United’s MLS season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, February 22, 2025, in Atlanta. Atlanta United won 3-2 over CF Montreal. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Soccer stats: Previewing Atlanta United vs. New England

A by-the-numbers look at Atlanta United's match versus New England on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta United has chance for rare second consecutive win Saturday against Dallas

Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1: By the numbers

