New England Revolution (1-4-1, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (2-2-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference)
Atlanta; Saturday, 2:45 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC -193, New England +448, Draw +344; over/under is 3.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United hosts the New England Revolution in conference action.
United is 2-2-2 against Eastern Conference teams. United is ninth in the league with 11 goals led by Emmanuel Latte Lath with five.
The Revolution are 1-4-0 in Eastern Conference games. The Revolution are 1-3 in one-goal games.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Latte Lath has five goals and one assist for United. Miguel Almiron has two goals and one assist.
Carles Gil has two goals for the Revolution. Jackson Yueill has .
SEASON SO FAR: United: Averaging 1.6 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.7 goals per game.
Revolution: Averaging 0.5 goals, 2.2 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Edwin Mosquera (injured).
Revolution: Malcolm Fry (injured), Leonardo Campana (injured), Tomas Chancalay (injured), Andrew Farrell (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Keep Reading
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Soccer stats: Previewing Atlanta United vs. New England
A by-the-numbers look at Atlanta United’s match versus New England on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC
Power struggle between Georgia House speaker and lieutenant governor spills into public
While there has always been friendly competition between chambers, this year showed the extent to which one leader was attempting to dominate the other.
Atlanta rehab center settles $77M lawsuit over discharged patient’s death
Nicholas Carusillo, 29, was killed on I-85 after being discharged from Metro Atlanta Recovery Residences
Arizona State amateur makes curious bathroom decision — in Rae’s Creek | Masters live updates
Masters live updates on Thursday from the first round at Augusta National