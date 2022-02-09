Atlanta United finally completes transfer of Thiago Almada

The 20-year-old Almada recorded 24 goals and 11 assists in 100 matches across all competitions for Club Atlético Vélez Sarsfield of the Argentine first division. He signed a contract with Atlanta United that runs through 2025.

“He’s a player we’ve been tracking for a long time and he’s shown that he’s one of the best young players in South America over the past few seasons," Atlanta United technical director Carlos Bocanegra said. "We feel that his abilities fit well with the kind of attacking soccer that we want to play at Atlanta United and we’re confident that he will be able to play at a high level in Major League Soccer.”