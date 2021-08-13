ajc logo
X

Atlanta United FC takes on Los Angeles FC after Barco's 2-goal game

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago
Ezequiel Barco leads Atlanta United FC into a matchup with Los Angeles FC after scoring two goals against Columbus

Los Angeles FC (6-7-5) vs. Atlanta United FC (3-6-9)

Atlanta; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +176, Los Angeles FC +147, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Ezequiel Barco leads Atlanta United FC into a matchup with Los Angeles FC fresh off of a two-goal showing against Columbus.

Atlanta United FC compiled a 6-13-4 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-7-2 in home matches. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals last season, averaging one per game.

Los Angeles FC put together a 9-8-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 1-6-1 in road matches. Los Angeles FC scored 53 goals a season ago, averaging 2.4 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Josef Martinez, Brooks Lennon (injured), Franco Ibarra (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), Jake Mulraney (injured), Mo Adams (injured).

Los Angeles FC: Eddie Segura (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Morton expected to start for the Braves against Nationals
2
GA Lottery
3
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
4
Winning numbers drawn in 'Jumbo Bucks Lotto' game
5
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Night' game
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top