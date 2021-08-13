Atlanta United FC takes on Los Angeles FC after Barco's 2-goal game

Los Angeles FC put together a 9-8-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 1-6-1 in road matches. Los Angeles FC scored 53 goals a season ago, averaging 2.4 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Josef Martinez, Brooks Lennon (injured), Franco Ibarra (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), Jake Mulraney (injured), Mo Adams (injured).

Los Angeles FC: Eddie Segura (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured).

