Atlanta United FC takes on Inter Miami CF in conference play

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rodolfo Pizarro has two goals and one assist this season for Inter Miami CF. Carranza has two goals in three games for Inter Miami CF.

Ezequiel Barco has two goals and one assist for Atlanta United FC. Gonzalo Martinez has two goals in four games for Atlanta United FC.

SEASON SO FAR: Inter Miami CF: Averaging 0.7 goals, 0.3 assists, 3.3 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Atlanta United FC: Averaging 0.9 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks through nine games while allowing one goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: Denso Ulysse (injured), George Acosta (injured), David Norman Jr. (injured), Robbie Robinson.

Atlanta United FC: Josef Martinez (injured), Jake Mulraney, JJ Williams.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.