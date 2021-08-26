Atlanta United FC looks to keep 4-game win streak alive against Nashville SC

Nashville SC finished 8-7-8 overall in the 2020 season while going 4-5-3 on the road. Nashville SC scored 28 goals last season, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams square off Saturday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Franco Ibarra (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), Jake Mulraney (injured), Mo Adams (injured).

Nashville SC: None listed.

