Atlanta United FC hosts Toronto FC in Eastern Conference action

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Atlanta United FC takes on Toronto FC in Eastern Conference play

Toronto FC (3-10-6) vs. Atlanta United FC (4-6-9)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC -117, Toronto FC +296, Draw +273; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC hosts Toronto FC in Eastern Conference action.

Atlanta United FC put together a 6-13-4 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-7-2 in home matches. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 30.

Toronto FC went 13-5-5 overall and 6-3-2 on the road a season ago. Toronto FC scored 34 goals a season ago and had 22 assists.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Franco Ibarra (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), Jake Mulraney (injured), Mo Adams (injured).

Toronto FC: Dom Dwyer (injured), Ayo Akinola (injured), Tsubasa Endoh (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

