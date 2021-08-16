Atlanta United FC hosts Toronto FC in Eastern Conference action

Toronto FC went 13-5-5 overall and 6-3-2 on the road a season ago. Toronto FC scored 34 goals a season ago and had 22 assists.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Franco Ibarra (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), Jake Mulraney (injured), Mo Adams (injured).

Toronto FC: Dom Dwyer (injured), Ayo Akinola (injured), Tsubasa Endoh (injured).

