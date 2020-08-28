Atlanta United FC hosts Orlando City SC after Martinez's 2-goal game

Atlanta United FC finished 18-12-4 overall during the 2019 season while going 12-2-3 at home. Atlanta United FC scored 62 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 45.

Orlando City SC compiled a 9-15-10 record overall during the 2019 season while finishing 6-8-3 in home games. Orlando City SC scored 44 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 52.