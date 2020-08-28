Atlanta United FC hosts Orlando City SC after Martinez's 2-goal game

Orlando City SC (3-2-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (3-3-0, eighth in the Eastern Conference)
Atlanta; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC plays Orlando City SC after Gonzalo Martinez registered two goals against Nashville SC.
Atlanta United FC finished 18-12-4 overall during the 2019 season while going 12-2-3 at home. Atlanta United FC scored 62 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 45.
Orlando City SC compiled a 9-15-10 record overall during the 2019 season while finishing 6-8-3 in home games. Orlando City SC scored 44 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 52.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Franco Escobar, Fernando Meza (injured), Josef Martinez (injured), Jake Mulraney, JJ Williams.
Orlando City SC: Dom Dwyer (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.