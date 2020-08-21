Atlanta United FC hosts Nashville SC in a non-conference matchup

Nashville SC (1-2-1, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (2-3-0, eighth in the Eastern Conference)
Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC and Nashville SC meet in a non-conference contest.
Atlanta United FC finished 18-12-4 overall and 12-2-3 at home in the 2019 season. Atlanta United FC averaged 1.7 goals on 5.1 shots on goal per game last season.
Nashville SC takes the field for the sixth game in franchise history. Nashville SC has has been outscored 3-2 through its first four games of MLS play.
The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Atlanta United FC won the last meeting 2-1.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: JJ Williams, Josef Martinez (injured), Jake Mulraney.
Nashville SC: Eric Miller (injured), Jimmy Medranda (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.