Atlanta United FC hosts DC United for a conference matchup

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. Atlanta United FC won the last meeting 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Larentowicz leads Atlanta United FC with two goals. Jon Gallagher has three goals over the past 10 games for Atlanta United FC.

Yamil Asad has two goals and one assist for DC United. Donovan Pines has two goals over the past 10 games for DC United.

LAST 10 GAMES: Atlanta United FC: 2-6-2, averaging one goal, 0.7 assists, 2.9 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

DC United: 1-6-3, averaging 0.8 goals, 0.1 assists, 2.6 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Josef Martinez (injured), Edgar Castillo (injured), Jake Mulraney, JJ Williams.

DC United: Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno (injured), Paul Arriola (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Felipe Martins (injured), Bill Hamid, Mohammed Abu (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.