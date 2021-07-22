ajc logo
Atlanta United FC faces the Columbus Crew in conference play

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Atlanta United FC hosts the Columbus Crew in conference action

Columbus Crew (5-3-6) vs. Atlanta United FC (2-4-8)

Atlanta; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC faces the Columbus Crew in a conference matchup.

Atlanta United FC went 6-13-4 overall a season ago while going 4-7-2 at home. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 30.

The Crew compiled a 12-6-5 record overall a season ago while finishing 2-5-5 in road matches. Columbus scored 46 goals a season ago and registered 33 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Brad Guzan, Ezequiel Barco, Miles Robinson, Franco Ibarra (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), George Bello, Jurgen Damm (injured), Mo Adams (injured).

Columbus: Josh Williams (injured), Vito Wormgoor, Artur (injured), Kevin Molino, Gyasi Zardes, Luis Diaz, Liam Fraser, Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured), Bradley Wright-Phillips (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

