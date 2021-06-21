ajc logo
Atlanta United FC faces New York City FC after 3 straight draws

Georgia News | 47 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Atlanta United FC plays New York City FC after playing to a draw in three straight games

Atlanta United FC (2-1-5) vs. New York City FC (3-3-2)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

New York City FC -179, Atlanta United FC +425, Draw +331BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC takes on New York City FC after playing to a draw in three consecutive games.

New York City FC compiled a 12-8-3 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 7-3-0 in home matches. New York City FC scored 42 goals last season, averaging 1.8 per game.

Atlanta United FC finished 6-13-4 overall a season ago while going 2-6-2 on the road. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals last season, averaging one per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Alexander Callens, Heber (injured), Gedion Zelalem (injured).

Atlanta United FC: Josef Martinez, Lisandro Lopez, Emerson Hyndman (injured), Jurgen Damm (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

