Atlanta United FC and the New England Revolution take the field

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago
The New England Revolution and Atlanta United FC hit the pitch

New England Revolution (7-3-3) vs. Atlanta United FC (2-3-7)

Atlanta; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +174, New England +133, Draw +276; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC and the New England Revolution take the field.

Atlanta United FC finished 6-13-4 overall and 4-7-2 at home during the 2020 season. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 30.

The Revolution put together an 8-7-8 record overall a season ago while finishing 6-4-3 in road matches. New England scored 33 goals last season, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. New England won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Brad Guzan, Alan Franco (injured), Ezequiel Barco, Matheus Rossetto (injured), Josef Martinez (injured), Miles Robinson, Franco Ibarra (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), George Bello, Jurgen Damm (injured).

New England: Luis Caicedo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

