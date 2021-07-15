Atlanta United FC and the New England Revolution take the field

The Revolution put together an 8-7-8 record overall a season ago while finishing 6-4-3 in road matches. New England scored 33 goals last season, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. New England won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Brad Guzan, Alan Franco (injured), Ezequiel Barco, Matheus Rossetto (injured), Josef Martinez (injured), Miles Robinson, Franco Ibarra (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), George Bello, Jurgen Damm (injured).

New England: Luis Caicedo (injured).

