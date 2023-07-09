Atlanta United beats Montreal 1-0, ends long skid on road

1 hour ago
Brooks Lennon scored early in the second half and Brad Guzan made it stand up as Atlanta United snapped a nine-match winless streak on the road with a 1-0 victory over CF Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Brooks Lennon scored early in the second half and Brad Guzan made it stand up as Atlanta United snapped a nine-match winless streak on the road with a 1-0 victory over CF Montreal on Saturday night.

Lennon found the net for a third time this season, scoring unassisted to give Atlanta United (9-5-8) the lead for good in the 54th minute. Guzan needed just one save to earn the clean sheet.

Atlanta United snapped a two-match losing streak in the series and earned its first victory over Montreal (8-11-2) in the last five match-ups, Atlanta United went 5-0-1 in the series before the recent skid.

Jonathan Sirois had two saves for Montreal. The club has allowed one goal in each of its last two home matches after an eight-match shutout streak at home. It is the first time Montreal has lost back-to-back matches at home since 2020.

It was just the fourth road victory for Atlanta United since the start of last season.

Atlanta United travels to play the New England Revolution on Wednesday. Montreal travels to play the Chicago Fire on Wednesday.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

