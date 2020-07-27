Breaking News

Atlanta United appoints Glass to serve as interim coach

FILE- In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Atlanta United coach Frank de Boer stands on the sidelines during a CONCACAF Champions League soccer game against America at Azteca stadium in Mexico City. After a dismal performance in the MLS Is Back tournament, the team stunningly announced Friday, July 24, 2020, that it had mutually agreed to part with de Boer, who nearly guided the team to the MLS Cup championship game last season. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
Georgia News | 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United has promoted Stephen Glass to serve as interim coach while the club searches for a permanent successor to Frank de Boer.

Glass was appointed to the post on Monday, three days after the departure of de Boer on the heels of a dismal performance at the MLS Is Back tournament.

Glass has coached the franchise''s second-division club, Atlanta United 2, since January 2019.

“We have great confidence that Stephen will re-energize the team and move the club in the right direction during this transition period," Atlanta United president Darren Eales said in a statement.

Academy director Tony Annan will take over as interim head coach of Atlanta United 2, which hosts Miami FC in a USL Championship match on Wednesday.

Atlanta United is awaiting the resumption of the regular season after losing all three games without scoring a goal at the Florida tournament. It is the longest losing streak in franchise history.

