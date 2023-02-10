Atlanta trades longtime G Tiffany Hayes to Connecticut

The trade announced Thursday ended Hayes' tenure in Atlanta after 10 seasons. She departs as the franchise leader in 3-pointers attempted (983) and made (325).

“We want to thank Tip for everything she has done for this franchise," Atlanta general Dan Padover said. “She has cemented herself as one of the most decorated and successful players in Dream history, and we are forever grateful for the competitiveness and enthusiasm she always brought to the court.”