X
Atlanta trades longtime G Tiffany Hayes to Connecticut

Georgia News
1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream have dealt guard Tiffany Hayes to the Connecticut Sun for the No. 6 pick in the WNBA draft.

The trade announced Thursday ended Hayes' tenure in Atlanta after 10 seasons. She departs as the franchise leader in 3-pointers attempted (983) and made (325).

“We want to thank Tip for everything she has done for this franchise," Atlanta general Dan Padover said. “She has cemented herself as one of the most decorated and successful players in Dream history, and we are forever grateful for the competitiveness and enthusiasm she always brought to the court.”

The 33-year-old Hayes ranks second in franchise history in points (3,828) and assists (669) behind Angel McCoughtry.

She is returning to the state where she played collegiately. Hayes was a two-time NCAA champion at UConn before she was selected by Atlanta with the 14th overall pick in the 2012 WNBA draft.

Hayes was a two-time All-Star with the Dream, averaging 13.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. In 2022, she averaged 16.2 points in 11 games.

Connecticut acquired the No. 6 pick from New York. The Dream now hold the sixth, eighth and 15th picks in the draft.

