Atlanta to spend more on tourism, seeking business travelers

When the pandemic first hit in 2020, Atlanta hotels saw their occupancy rates plunge to 36% for the year. A rebound last year brought occupancy up to 48%. But that still lags far behind 2019's 74% occupancy rate.

“All of the indicators show that the business is going to be very strong this year,” Pate said. ”It’s not going to be as strong as 2019, it’s going to take us another year, probably to make a complete recovery.”

While the vast majority of Atlanta’s major conventions remained scheduled this year, a conference on laboratory science canceled its March in-person sessions, citing uncertainty over the coronavirus.

“When we have a strong convention year and a strong year of attendance, financially, it really helps not only the hotels and restaurants but all the small businesses that support our industry as well,” Pate said. “And of course they’ve really suffered here the last two years.”