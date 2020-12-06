Atlanta to shift half of $22M in housing aid to other uses

The city is only on track to spend $11 million in federal coronavirus pandemic aid to help people stay in their homes, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. The rest of the money will be shifted to other parts of the city's budget, under the proposal.

Local governments face an end-of-the-year deadline to spend all the money under the federal CARES Act. Cities are scrambling to get the funds out the door to avoid having to return them while adhering to federal guidelines.