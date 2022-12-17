ajc logo
X

Atlanta to resume water shutoffs for overdue bills in 2023

Georgia News
37 minutes ago
The city of Atlanta plans to begin shutting off water to residential customers with overdue bills for the first time in 12 years

The city of Atlanta plans to begin shutting off water to residential customers with overdue bills for the first time in 12 years.

Watershed Commissioner Mikita Browning told the Atlanta City Council’s City Utilities Committee this week that the shutoffs will begin Jan. 2 and could affect as many as 27,000 customers.

The city says it will send out notices with January bills warning people to get bills caught up. The city will also call customers and leave notices on doors.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Browning said the city had $121 million in overdue bills as of September, including single family residences, multifamily buildings and businesses.

The city hasn't shut off homes for nonpayment since sometime in 2010, which city officials say has led some people to stop making regular payments.

About 2,000 customers have taken part in a program that offers payment plans, grants, and bill adjustments for households owing at least $300. However, that program is ending Dec. 31.

People can still apply for federal funds that help low-income households pay water bills.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Pulte Group exec fired after founder’s grandson alleges online attacks15h ago

Credit: GDOT

1 dead, 10 seriously injured in fiery Clayton County crash, cops say
2h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

Accidental electrical fire engulfs Gwinnett County home, officials say
3h ago

Credit: Coweta County

Coweta fire department dogged by race issues
20h ago

Credit: Coweta County

Coweta fire department dogged by race issues
20h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Cops: Man shot while sleeping in his car outside Buckhead hotel
The Latest
Man jailed on charges that he held woman captive for months
57m ago
Suburban Atlanta wreck kills 1, injures 10 others
1h ago
5 sentenced to prison in $12M Georgia theology school fraud
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
How to watch the World Cup finals in Atlanta - watch parties, TV channel and time.
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top