Atlanta to pay journalist $105,000 to settle lawsuit over 2020 protest arrest

The curfew included no explicit exception for journalists doing their jobs, but in practice the city exempted some working journalists but not others, according to the lawsuit Hassan filed in November 2021.

Hassan was jailed overnight and the charge against him lingered for more than six months until the city dismissed it for “evidentiary reasons," his lawyers said.

Gerry Weber, a lawyer for Hassan said that “because citizens now frequently film police brutality, eyes have opened, demonstrations have occurred, and more Americans have begun to understand systemic flaws in law enforcement. Yet, police interference with filming has become far too commonplace.”

“Sharif Hassan was doing his job, as a journalist, and his arrest silenced him. That was the point,” Weber said.

Hassan's lawyers said the settlement agreement also says that whenever an order is issued to establish a citywide curfew, the city may consider including language that says, “working members of the media are included in any curfew exceptions or carveouts for people engaged in work activities, for people traveling to and from work, or for essential workers, provided such working members of the media do not intentionally impede or intentionally disrupt law enforcement.”