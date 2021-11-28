Atlanta to give cash to some poor residents to ease poverty

“What we know is $500 for a family that’s living below the margins, in terms of income and poverty levels, can be life-changing,” Bottoms said.

The other program will initially target the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. Farokhi said this effort will be focused on Black women because they've been disproportionately hurt by the pandemic.

“The great promise here is that folks actually know how to best spend their dollars,” said Farokhi, who co-founded a task force that studied guaranteed income.

Skeptics say the concept could be counterproductive when implemented on a larger scale. Others warn that it could be an incentive for people not to work.

But Bottoms pushes back against such criticism.

“This is not handing people a check for them to stay home,” Bottoms said in a recent interview. “This is providing people resources to help care for their families, to address food insecurity, to help allow people to be able to afford to live in the city of Atlanta."